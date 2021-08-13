Springfield police upgrade crash investigation to homicide; identified victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police were dispatched to the intersection of Campbell and Sunshine for a vehicle crash on August 5, 2021.

When officers arrived, they found two males on the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities determined that the two men were shot in a parking lot at 925 South Avenue shortly before the vehicle accident.

Both men were transported to a local hospital and one of the victims was released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, August 12, the other victim died from his injuries at the hospital. The second victim has been identified as 34-year-old Calvin James III from Springfield,

According to police, a suspect has not been identified.

Detectives are still investigating this crime and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

