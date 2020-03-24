Springfield Police taking extra precautions when responding to calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is now taking extra precautions when responding to calls.

In an effort to follow health guidelines, people who are able will be asked to meet officers outside of their home or business and maintain a distance of six feet away from the officer.

Dispatchers may also ask additional questions to determine how officers respond.

You may be asked to call information into the police department, an officer may just call you or you may need to file an online report.