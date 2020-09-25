Springfield Police share neighbors’ accounts of events leading to alleged murder and arson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– When a house on W. Lombard Street in Springfield caught fire this week, and a 66-year-old woman was found dead inside that incinerated home, many were left with questions. Four days after the fire, investigators shared the accounts of people living nearby.

Since the day of the fire (Sept. 21, 2020) police have taken one man into custody, Pavel Samsinak. Samsinak, who is sometimes called Paul, is now charged with second-degree murder, second-degree arson, armed criminal action, and tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, police released probable cause documents related to Samsinak’s charges. The following information is according to those probable cause documents.