Springfield police searching for possibly-armed man after home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the Springfield Police Department, officers are looking for a man who is suspected of a home invasion. Police say the man is thought to be armed and dangerous.

The break-in happened on Thursday afternoon at a home on W. State Street.

Police say the invader was met by a man and woman who live at that location.

According to SPD, the woman sustained minor injuries during a physical altercation. The man fired warning shots before the home invader ran away.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.