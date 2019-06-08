Springfield Police search for missing 47-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD – Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 47-year old Springfield man, a press release from Springfield Police says.

The man is Brandon Kelly, 47, of Springfield. Kelly was last seen June 2 at around 9 p.m. at his residence near 800 E. Montclair. Kelly was last heard from on June 3. Kelly was ill at the time.

Kelly is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches, 200 pounds, and has short brown-gray hair, has a goatee and wears dark-rimmed glasses. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 911. 

