SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page some photos of little ducklings that needing some saving.

The police received a call that there was a duck walking into traffic, so a few officers went to check it out.

It turns out the mother duck was worried about her babies who had all gotten trapped in a storm drain.

Saving the ducklings took about an hour, but all 9 were retrieved from the storm drain and returned to their mother.