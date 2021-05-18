Heavy police presence in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in east Springfield.

Police first responded to the scene between Kearney and Eastgate Street around 3:30 p.m.

There are around 40 police cars at the Welcome Inn, including the Greene County Sheriff, Strafford Police, an armored car, and one helicopter.

According to police, a shooting occured at the Kum and Go gas station located directly south from the Welcome Inn. Police believe the suspect fled from the gas station to the Welcome Inn.

Someone was discovered on the ground at the Kum and Go and First Responders were seen giving medical attention to the person on the ground.

There is no confirmation on whether a suspect has been found.

This is a developing story.