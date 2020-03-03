Springfield Police: One in custody following suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Springfield Police Department a man is in custody in relation to a suspicious death first reported on Monday, March 2, 2020.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Ozarks First the arrest was made on probable cause. The man is being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault.

Charges are still pending.

On Monday, at around 8:00 a.m., police were tipped off to a death that occurred in the 3600 block of South Fort. As of Monday afternoon, investigators were still collecting evidence.

This is a developing story.