SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police were called twice to the same location Sunday (2/13/22) night because of gunshots. This is the latest update the department has shared on the heels of a busy weekend for Springfield Police officers.

Police shared in a tweet Tuesday morning that officers arrived at the 1600 Block of North National in regards to shots being fired Sunday evening. Officers searched the area and discovered multiple shell casings in the road. According to police, witnesses say a white four-door sedan left the area at a high rate of speed.

No one was hurt. Springfield Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call them at 417-864-1810 or to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

The busy weekend for the Springfield Police Department began Friday night (2/11/22) when four people were shot on Prospect Avenue. The four people who were shot are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Sunday (2/13/22) night at 10:30 p.m., SPD officers were called to the Cherry Creek Apartments after a man was shot in the stomach. The victim, Spencer Anderson, died. Police have not identified a suspect. This was the same night officers responded to the gunshots on North National mentioned earlier in this story.

Monday evening (2/14/22) someone was shot in the leg after bullets were fired into a house near Frisco and Division in Springfield. That person is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.

Springfield Police have not said that these incidents are connected in any way

Springfield Police sent us the 2021 heat map for gunfire

The LexisNexis Community Crime Map is one resource to check out crime in the area where you live.