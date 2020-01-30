Springfield Police issue silver alert for Gerald Abbott

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Police Department is asking for help in locating an 81-year-old man.

His name is Gerald A. Abbott. Abbott is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes.

According to police, he was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at his home in the 3800 block of S. Tolliver.

Abbott has dementia and may be confused about his location. His cell phone was last pinged in Farmington, MO, but he could not be located. He is believed to be driving a 2014 Dodge Ram extended cab with license 5SAG11.

Anyone with information about Abbott should call 911 or Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).