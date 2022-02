SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police say a 26-year-old woman walked away from the Springfield Skilled Care Center on West Grand on Monday afternoon.

Kelsey Jones is six feet tall, has brown hair, and hazel eyes. She is white and has a tattoo on her upper right arm. Police say she is in need of medication and requires care.

If you have seen or heard from Jones, police are asking you to call 911 or dial 417-864-1810.