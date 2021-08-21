Springfield Police is searching for missing a woman after possible abduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Hali J. Evans, 31, was last seen Friday, August 20, in Springfield at 3404 E Ridgeview. According to police, it is believed she is in a black GMC Yukon with a Missouri License plate 5WCE80.

According to the report, Evans sent a text stating she had been abducted and has not been heard from since.

Evans has brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 185 lbs and is 5 feet and 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).