Springfield police investigating armed robbery at MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery that occurred on the southeast corner of Elm and Kimbrough on Missouri State’s campus.

According to a press release sent to MSU students, around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, two students were walking through the area when a suspect hit one of the students multiple times.

“A second suspect then displayed a firearm and demanded the student’s wallet,” the release said.

The two students fled east on Elm and found an SPD officer driving on Elm Street and reported what happened.

According to the release, the two suspects fled south on Kimbrough.

“The first suspect is described as a white male, in his 20’s, 6’2” tall, thin build, clean-shaven, wearing black clothing, and a black baseball hat. The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, 5’8” tall, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, thick eyebrows, brown hair,” the release said.

A similar robbery was reported on Friday, Dec. 6.

Around midnight, two suspects approached a victim on the sidewalk on Cherry Street, south of Juanita K Hammons Hall.

After being threatened, the victim gave up his wallet and the suspects fled north.

According to a press release sent by Missouri State, a weapon was not displayed.

“The first suspect is described as a white male, 20-25 years old, thin build, 5’11” to 6’ tall, wearing dark clothing and a gray stocking cap and the second suspect is described as a white male, 20-25 years old, thin build 5’7” to 5’10” tall, wearing a dark shirt, light-colored pants, and a dark stocking cap,” the release said.

If you have any information about these incidents, you can call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.