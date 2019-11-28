Springfield police investigate Thanksgiving morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police were working hard Thanksgiving morning, investigating a shooting on East Cherokee Street.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. for an assault in the 1000 block of East Cherokee. Police responded to the scene and found one victim shot in the lower leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with the non-life threatening injury.

Police believe the shooting happened while the victim and shooter were arguing. No one is in custody, but police believe they know who the shooter is and are currently looking for them.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.