Springfield Police investigate North Glenstone shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police say a man was sent to the hospital Friday morning after being shot in the abdomen. The man is, according to SPD Lt. Chris Wells, in serious condition.

“It does not appear to be life threatening at this time,” Lt. Wells told Ozarks First’s Melanie Chapman.

Wells says officers responded to a call and found the man in the 800 block of North Glenstone around 8:38 a.m. Friday.

Officers confirm the shooting was “suspicious in nature,” but do not have any more information to share at this time.