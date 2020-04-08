Springfield Police investigate homicide from 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in July of 2019.

According to a press release, in August of 2019, officers received information that a person may have been the victim of a homicide that had not been reported.

“Investigators learned the homicide occurred in Springfield in July of 2019 and the victim’s body was moved to another location. At this time, the victim’s body has not been located,” the release states.

Police believe that the victim is 34-year-old Elijah L. McReynolds of Springfield. McReynolds is listed as a missing person and has not bee seen since July of 2019.

Two people were arrested Tuesday but were released Wednesday afternoon. The release states that the main suspect in the investigation is in custody in a different location for unrelated charges.

Elijah McReynolds’ body has yet to be found, and the department is encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department.