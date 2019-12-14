Springfield police investigate Friday night homicide; Victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night, Dec. 13, around 10:43.

In a press release, SPD said they were dispatched to the intersection of Kansas Avenue and Mount Vernon after receiving a 911 call about a traffic accident.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, where he died on Dec. 14.

According to the press release, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez of Springfield.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male suspect after he fled the scene.

The suspect, Pedro Bolanos, was charged with first-degree assault with no bond.

If you have information on this incident, you are urged to call SPD at 417-864-1810.