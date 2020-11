SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police say 42-year-old Donald Ray Stewart, of Springfield, was killed in a crash on Campbell Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Stewart was, according to Police, driving north on Campbell on his 2004 Honda motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” Monday afternoon when he struck the back end of a Volkswagen SUV. Police say Stewart then struck a utility pole on the east side of the street.

The Springfield Police Department says this is the 22nd fatality motor vehicle crash this year.