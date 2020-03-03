Springfield Police identify victim and suspect in suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police have identified a woman who was reported dead on Monday as Tammy D. Colbert, 54, of Springfield.

Officers were dispatched to a home on South Fort in Springfield, where they found Colbert unconscious. Responding officers reported Colbert was not breathing and appeared to have been physically assaulted.

Police have named a 55-year-old Springfield man who lived with Colbert as the suspect. John Schuck was taken into custody shortly after police found Colbert’s body.

“Schuck was originally arrested for First Degree Domestic Assault. Due to information obtained during the ongoing investigation and the completion of the autopsy, charges of Second Degree Murder, Second Degree Domestic Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm were presented to the Greene County Prosecutor,” an SPD spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday (03/03/2020).

