Springfield Police identify man killed while crossing Chestnut Expressway Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police say the person who was driving the car that hit and killed a man Friday night on West Chestnut Expressway was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Police responded to the 3800 block of West Chestnut Expressway at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, December 2021, regarding a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers initially discovered a Chevy Impala turned left on Chestnut Expressway from Eldon Avenue and hit a man who was walking, headed north, across Chestnut Expressway. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police identify the man who was hit as Matthew Wood. Wood was 42-years-old and from Springfield. His family has been notified of his death.

The driver was arrested for DWI but has not yet been charged. Police and prosecutors are waiting on lab results.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are asking anyone who has additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This motor vehicle crash marks the 29th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021, according to Springfield Police.