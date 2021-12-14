Springfield Police identify driver killed at Glenstone and Portland Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield police were sent to the intersection of Glenstone and Portland on Saturday, December 11 at 9:26 P.M. about a motor vehicle wreck involving two passenger cars.

The investigation indicated a 2017 Dodge Charger was driving southbound on Glenstone at a high rate of speed. The Dodge Charger approached the intersection of Glenstone and Portland. A 2005 Saturn L300 traveling north on Glenstone turned left to travel west on Portland. This is when the Dodge Charger hit the Saturn L300 in the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The drivers were the only people in both vehicles. The driver of the Saturn L300, Colby Compton, later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Lab results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing; therefore, no charges have been filed.