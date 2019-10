SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield police have identified the person hit on highway 65 Sunday night.

The person has been identified as 26-year-old Cicily R. Heimburg.

According to police, a truck was in the right outside lane of 65 highway traveling south when it hit Heimburg who entered the highway from the west to the east. She died from injuries related to the crash at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

This is the thirteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2019.