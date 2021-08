SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department announced they have safely located a woman who sent a text stating she was being abducted.

Officers began searching for Hali J. Evans, 31, of Springfield Saturday morning. She was reported to be last seen at 3400 block of East Ridgeview in Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Evans sent a text stating she was being abducted.

Police say Evans has been found safe.