Springfield Police Department recieves several complaints on noisy vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department is receiving several complaints about excessively loud exhaust systems on vehicles and motorcycles.

Complaints have been received from residents and businesses throughout the city. According to a press release, there seems to be a correlation between the vehicle creating excessive noise and careless driving by the same vehicle.

To help resolve the problem, the Springfield Police Department will increase proactive enforcement of excessively loud vehicles by utilizing Springfield municipal ordinance 106-15.

The goal of the proactive enforcement is to lower the incidents of drivers creating excessive and unnecessary noise from engines and lower, the number of injury and fatality accidents, and improve the quality of life in Springfield.

The police department is reminding all drivers to be vigilant and respectful to others on highways, roads, and in our neighborhoods.