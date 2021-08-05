Gunshot victims cause multiple car accidents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police Department is responding to a scene near the intersection of Campbell and Sunshine.

Update: Springfield Police Officers have released more information about the scene involving a car accident and gunshot victims this afternoon near the intersection of Campbell and Sunshine.

Springfield Police Officers were responding to a report of shots fired at South Campbell when they heard sounds of a car accident at the intersection.

According to officers on the scene, two males driving a black car rear-ended a silver car near the intersection and then tried to drive away.

The black car then struck another vehicle, causing the black car to crash near a gas station.

Officers were then able to investigate the car and discovered that the two men in the black car were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two vicitms were quickly taken to local hospitals, and their condition is unknown, but officers are with them at the hospitals.

Officers are still investigating the scene and trying to connect the two gunshot victims to the shots fired report near South Campbell.

The people in the other cars involved in the car accidents were also taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The area is still considered an active crime scene and officers are searching for a suspect.

This story is developing, and we will update it as details emerge.