Springfield Police Department changes hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is changing its hours due to staffing shortages.

The Springfield Police Department is experiencing severe staffing shortages among sworn officers and also among support staff.

The department headquarters will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. starting on August 1st. The front lobby is closed to the public on Sundays.

The non-emergency phone lines will still be available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The phone number for this line is (417) 864-1810.

The Springfield Police Department South District Station (2620 W. Battlefield Rd) remains closed to the public.

If you’re interested in a career with the Springfield Police Department, please visit GoSPD.com.