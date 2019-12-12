Springfield police chief discusses body cameras, other technology in presentation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Springfield News-Leader) – Springfield’s chief has a lot of ideas about how technology could making policing easier in the Queen City.

In a presentation to council on Tuesday, Police Chief Paul Williams delivered a pitch to City Council about the benefits of new radios, body cameras, DNA scanners, surveillance camera options, detection systems that can pinpoint gunshot locations and a long-term dream of monitoring cameras throughout the city in real-time.

He said while many of the options are pricey, they would help officers more easily prevent, detect and solve crime.

The city has already implemented some technological advancements, such as mobile fingerprint scanners, in-car camera systems, license plate readers, crime analysis and mapping software and drones to analyze crime scenes and traffic crashes.

But Williams noted that technology continues to improve, and so do the prices of previously unaffordable options.

Click here for the rest of the story.