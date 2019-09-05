Springfield police cars will all be SUVs by 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Our partners at the News-Leader report that over the next 3 years, you’re going to start seeing a change in police vehicles in Springfield.

The police department has decided on an all SUV fleet instead of Sedans.

Right now, it’s split about 50-50.

The remainder of the Sedan patrol cars will be replaced by 2023, as they wear down from high usage.

Major Vance Holland says the decision on SUVs is partially because Ford stopped making the police interceptor Sedan.

Plus, there’s more room for an officer’s gear, they have increased visibility and safety, and better performance in winter weather.

As for the price, the SUVs are about $2,000 more expensive than the Sedans and are actually faster than Dodge Chargers.

The department uses property tax revenue to buy the new cars.