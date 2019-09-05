Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Springfield police cars will all be SUVs by 2023

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Our partners at the News-Leader report that over the next 3 years, you’re going to start seeing a change in police vehicles in Springfield.

The police department has decided on an all SUV fleet instead of Sedans.

Right now, it’s split about 50-50.

The remainder of the Sedan patrol cars will be replaced by 2023, as they wear down from high usage.

Major Vance Holland says the decision on SUVs is partially because Ford stopped making the police interceptor Sedan.

Plus, there’s more room for an officer’s gear, they have increased visibility and safety, and better performance in winter weather.

As for the price, the SUVs are about $2,000 more expensive than the Sedans and are actually faster than Dodge Chargers.

The department uses property tax revenue to buy the new cars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now