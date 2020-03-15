Springfield Police asking for help locating missing 13-year-old

Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

UPDATE: Jason Cerce was found safe around 7:50 p.m. The Springfield Police Department thanks everyone who assisted in the search.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the public for assistance finding 13-year-old Jason Cerce.

Jason is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, possibly with the Marvel superhero Black Panther on the front, black pants, black Nikes and a black backpack.

Police say he was last seen walking southbound away from the 3000 block of South Linden Avenue.

Jason is autistic and suffers from reactive touch disorder, disruptive mood disorder and Aspergers, police said.

If you have information on Jason’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or SPD at 417-864-1810.

