FOUND**-Springfield Police ask for help in finding a missing endangered woman

AT 1:51 p.m. ON MONDAY NOV. 4TH, POLICE CONFIRMED TAYLOR HAS BEEN LOCATED.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Springfield Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman.

Her name is Jamie Taylor, 33. Taylor is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 195 pounds, has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor has tattoos on the right side of her neck, right arm, and right forearm.

According to SPD, Taylor was last believed to be with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jericho Lewis.

Anyone with information concerning Jamie Taylor’s whereabouts should call 911 or Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).