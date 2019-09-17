Springfield police and firefighters raising money at Creasian restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police officers and firefighters are gathering for a fund-raising event at the Creasian restaurant off Chestnut Expressway.

This is an annual event that benefits the Springfield Police Foundation and the Springfield Fire Department’s fire education and prevention efforts.

Half of all proceeds and sales from today and tonight will go toward the fundraiser.

One of the restaurant owners says they want to show their gratitude and give back to the community.

The event that is open to the public lasts until 9 p.m. if you would like to attend.

Last year, this event raised $1,400.

