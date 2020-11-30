Springfield participating in 100-Ton Recycling Challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Millions of Americans participate in “America Recycles Day” each year in November.

Although the actual day, Nov. 15, has passed, the City of Springfield is participating in a challenge to raise awareness about the importance of recycling.

Usually, the city throws an event for America Recycles Day, but this year, due to COVID-19, they are participating in their first-ever 100-Ton Recycling Challenge.

April Miller and Jerry Wood say recycling is part of their monthly routine.

“I like coming here, it’s so quick and easy, everybody thinks it’s such a pain, but it’s surprising, you can get in and out so fast,” Miller said.

Ashley Krug with the City of Springfield says every month we recycle about 85-tons of the worst culprit going into our landfill: Paper.

“Paper can take 40, 50 years to decompose, whereas, in nature, if it were on this parking lot, it would take like 30 days to decompose,” Krug said. “And we’re really encouraging citizens to go the extra limit, and make it 100 this month.”

Non-profit organization Keep America Beautiful’s Randy Hartmann says America Recycles Day has been around for over two decades.

He says recycling is nothing but beneficial.

“From the recycling worker that picks it up, to the person separating it out, to putting it into our local economy and manufacturing process,” Hartmann said. “It saves energy. So by saving energy, we have less greenhouse gas emissions, so we’re doing in terms of climate action.”

The 100-Ton Recycling Challenge ends on Dec. 17.

We are waiting to hear back from the city with our current recycling total.

KOLR10 will post the updated numbers.