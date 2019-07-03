Springfield Park Board starts discounts for pools July 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re looking for a nice way to beat the afternoon heat on the fourth of July, the Springfield Park Board is kicking off its discounted admission prices.

Starting tomorrow, July 4, outdoor pools offer the discounted prices.

Fassnight, Grant Beach and Meador Pools will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 tomorrow.

You can get in for just $1 or if you bring a canned food donation for the Ozarks Food Harvest.

Now on weekends in July, all those pools as well as Silver Springs and Westport will stay open until 8 p.m.