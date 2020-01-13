Springfield organizations protest war with Iran at City Hall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump has encouraged de-escalation following an Iranian strike on U.S. military bases in retaliation to general Soleimani’s killing, saying that the United States is not looking to start a war.

But adding that the pressure is on Iran to steer the conversation toward de-escalation. The heated rhetoric between the countries has some fearful of another war.

That was on display today at City Hall, where people gathered to protest a possible war with Iran.

Springfield’s party of Socialism and Liberation, Democratic Socialists of the Ozarks and the ANSWER Coalition were the organizations that put this together. Braving the cold weather, around 30 people showed up with signs, hoping to send out a simple message.

“To condemn the acts by the Trump regime to assassinate a foreign leader in a third-world country, we know that if this were to happen to a U.S. official, that the pentagon would drag us into a new war,” said Ryan Minor, a member of the Springfield Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“Trying to show solidarity and support for the people in the world that we don’t need to be invading,” said Taylor Sly, a participant, “I think this is an outpour of support. This shows that not everybody is ready to just jump into another Middle Eastern conflict.”