Springfield nonprofit plans to rebuild its facility it has used for 18 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield nonprofit providing shelter for those in need plans to rebuild a facility it has used for 18 years.

City council recently approved a rezoning request made by Victory Mission and Ministry.

The group will rebuild its men’s shelter on Broadway and Irving Avenue.

The project will cost Victory Mission around $7 million.

Executive director Jason Hynson wants the shelter to become a two-story building, one that makes guests feel more welcome and appreciated

Victory Mission and Ministry gives around 140 men a place to sleep every night.

“I’ve been here approximately three months,” Marcus Daniels who is staying at Men’s Shelter said.

Until Daniels completes, he’s staying at the shelter.

“It helped me better myself, find God closer,” Daniels said. “It was a blessing. It helped me a lot.”

Luckily for Daniels, he will still have a place to stay when Victory Mission starts its rebuilding project.

“And that was a big thing because if we had to tear this down to build a new building, we’re displacing people for quite a while,” Hynson said.

Hynson says the new shelter won’t be too far away.

“Just to the north. It’s going to be literally connected,” Hynson said. “We’re not even changing across the street. We’re just moving north by 50 feet.”

So what’s the reason for the change? Hynson says the current building lacks flexibility.

“Can’t have wifi, anything services we want to do,” Hynson said. “It really prevents us. We took doors off to really have more of these open spaces and things in here.”

He hopes the new facility will feel more open.

“So as you walk in it’s more inviting,” Hynson said. “We have our supervision of our front desk who are there 24/7. We want to have them be able to look into different aspects of the building. Probably more glass or more opportunities to see into spaces so it doesn’t feel as closed in.”

Daniels says he would have liked to see this when he first visited.

“We would want people to feel welcome to change,” Hynson said. “We want to be that space where we walk with people and not do stuff to people or for them. Everybody that walks in, we say, hey, it’s your chance to live a better life.”

Hynson says this project won’t be possible without donations and grants. He wants to see it break ground in December, and he hopes his staff will move in by 2026, which is the non-profit’s 50th anniversary.