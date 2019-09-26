Springfield neighborhood seeing a string of burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A string of burglaries in a Springfield neighborhood has residents frustrated.

The area in question is along the 1000 block of South New Avenue. A viewer called KOLR10 and police later confirmed that it’s becoming a regular occurrence here.

There have been at least four break-ins reported including officers responding to a call of stealing from a vehicle.

Houses have been broken into as well. Including the home of Springfield city councilman Mike Schilling, who declined to interview today.

John Marquer, who lives on New Avenue, says his home has not been broken into, but it’s certainly something that has been talked about in the neighborhood.

“I heard about it just before the Chiefs game Sunday. My neighbor came and knocked on my door because I saw somebody going towards his property when he wasn’t home. So I sent him a message and asked him, “Do you have a house guest?” He said no, but it might be a friend picking stuff up.” Marquer said. “So I discarded the importance of it. The next morning he came over and said, ‘Hey, I was robbed. Tell me more about the guy you saw.’ Then I started to hear a domino effect in the neighborhood of several people that had been broken into whether it was their home, their tool sheds, their vehicles.”

Marquer says he suspects it is related to drug activity, though we can’t confirm that, and neither did the Springfield police. He hopes to see a greater police presence in the area and would like to see action from Mike Schilling and city council.