Springfield NAACP holds event for victims of discrimination to tell their stories

The Springfield NAACP will share stories of discrimination in Springfield Public Schools at an event in early August.

Springfield NAACP president Toni Robinson says this problem has taken many different forms. “any type of discrimination in regards to racism, anti-semitism, LGBTQ, ableism.”

Since being elected, Robinson’s goal has been to give victims of discrimination in Springfield Public Schools a platform to share their stories. “We have a particular case out of Hickory Hills in which a substitute teacher threatened two young black students. We have another story out of Cherokee, We have another story out of Pershing”

These stories will be presented on August 1 at the National Avenue Christian Church.

Diversity champion Brian Vega of SPS says SPS works hard to make students feel safe and secure, but since discrimination is still happening in schools, something needs to change. “We try to offer lots of support, but we also realize that if it doesn’t feel like support, it’s not support. So we need to look at it and change it up a little bit, and reconfigure that so that it feels like support.”

Stephen Hall, SPS communications officer, says his team will be going to the event, and that they welcome the knowledge the NAACP brings regarding diversity. “We view them as a welcome community partner, we respect them, we are committed to listening, we have been doing that and we will continue to do so.”

The NAACP as well as students and parents plan to suggest policy changes to the Springfield School District at the end of the event.

