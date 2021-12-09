Springfield mystery smell: community reacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you were out and about today in Springfield today, you might have smelled something not so pleasant in the air. We received reports from people all over Springfield that something foul smelling was permeating the air.

Missouri State University student Korrin Williams described the smell as like manure or something rotten. She says the smell has been the worst around the Missouri State campus. She says she’s concerned about the smell because she has smelled it multiple times over the last part of the year, but she has no idea what the smell could possibly be.

Some downtown residents expressed their concern over the smell as well, saying they feel like it might not be healthy to be breaking it in. Springfield resident Brooke says ““It definitely can’t be healthy for us to be breathing that air… I know that.”

Another resident, Amber, says the smell was very strong around the Battlefield Mall. “It smelled like sewage or manure. As soon as we opened the car door it hits you in your face.”

We reached out to the Springfield Police Department, the National Weather Center, and the Citizen Resource Center, but no one was able to give any answers as to what the smell was or where it was coming from.