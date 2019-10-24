Springfield museum dives deeper into history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You could get your hands on some local history at the Springfield History Museum on the square today.

Hands-on History is a way for visitors to dive deeper into what they’re already seeing at the museum.

Donald Smith is an educational specialist for the history museum.

As a retired educator, he believes that learning never stops.

“There are many many stories, there are many many adventures that often times are not a part of the history curriculum, so we try to bring that out a bit and make it a bit more personal to the individuals,” Smith said. “We want them to feel, to touch, to experience first hand what was going on in history at that time.”

Hands-on history will be covering new topics each week at the Springfield History Museum on the square.

