GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle yesterday, Nov. 7, near Pleasant Hope.

Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield was taken to a hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route H about three miles south of Pleasant Hope.

According to the crash report, Rochau was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson, passing several vehicles before losing control of the motorcycle and traveling off the road. He was taken to a Springfield hospital and later pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m.