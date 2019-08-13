Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Springfield mayor won’t support push to expand background checks for gun sales

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — At least 200 mayors across the US are urging Congress to expand background checks for gun sales.

Their letter was sent to majority leader, Mitch Mcconnell, last week.

Today we learned that Ken Mcclure, Springfield’s mayor, won’t sign that petition.

In a statement to KOLR10, Mcclure says quote, “It calls for taking a position on a specific piece of federal legislation, and city council have not yet vetted the issue.”

It’s also important to note that under the city’s code of ethics, the mayor can’t use his title to endorse legislation unless the council agrees as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now