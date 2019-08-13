Springfield mayor won’t support push to expand background checks for gun sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — At least 200 mayors across the US are urging Congress to expand background checks for gun sales.

Their letter was sent to majority leader, Mitch Mcconnell, last week.

Today we learned that Ken Mcclure, Springfield’s mayor, won’t sign that petition.

In a statement to KOLR10, Mcclure says quote, “It calls for taking a position on a specific piece of federal legislation, and city council have not yet vetted the issue.”

It’s also important to note that under the city’s code of ethics, the mayor can’t use his title to endorse legislation unless the council agrees as well.