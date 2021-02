Historic Springfield City Hall is at 830 Boonville Ave. Springfield News-Leader file photo Historic Springfield City Hall is at 830 Boonville Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the seventh time, Mayor Ken McClure renewed the City of Springfield’s civil emergency order. The renewal was announced Monday.

“There continues to reasonably appear to exist a state of civil emergency, and I, therefore, am renewing the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency for an additional 30 days,” McClure said in a statement released to KOLR10 on Monday.

The civil emergency renewal goes into effect on Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

It expires on March 12, 2021.