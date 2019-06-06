Springfield mayor honors soldiers that served on D-Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Chamber Of Commerce hosted its good morning, Springfield event at Evangel University as the town looked at the past year it had.

Mayor Ken McClure took a minute to honor those soldiers that served on D-Day, honoring the daughter of World War II veteran and Springfield community leader.

McClure said, “Among those brave men parachuting onto Omaha Beach that morning in June was a 19-year old Springfieldian, Ralph K Manly, Ralph’s daughter Jenelle is with us here today. Jenelle, please stand and be recognized in honor of your father.”

The mayor also gave his thoughts on the town, putting an emphasis on the importance of the education system in Springfield, believing it’s important to utilize what is offered here.

Higher education is the key to continued economic success for Springfield as well, and he’s proud of the options offered in town

McClure said, “With all of our public and private, big and small, four-year and technical instruction institutions, Springfield sets the gold standard for higher learning. While many do, we understand that not every person takes a path to a four-year degree.”



The mayor also honored several other service men in the crowd at this meeting