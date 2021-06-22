Springfield mayor does not plan to re-implement masking mandate

News

by: Harrison Keegan

Posted: / Updated:
Rev Steve Heather KOLR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite the major rise in COVID-19 cases in Greene County Mayor Ken McClure does not plan to re-implement the masking mandate.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, McClure is not bringing back masking because the vaccines have proven to be effective.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department held a briefing on Tuesday, June 22, to discuss the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

During the briefing, Health Department Director Katie Towns says Greene County is seeing an average of 94 new COVID-19 cases per day. Along with the rise, the state is seeing more severe symptoms. There are currently, 153 people hospitalized, and many younger people who are hospitalized are on a vent.

The Health Department says there are only two ways to fight COVID-19:

  • Vaccination
  • Natural immunity

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now