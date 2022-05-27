SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Mayor Ken McClure denounces the action taken defacing a section of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church with a swastika.

“There is no room in our community for this kind of deplorable action and we will not stand for it. I commend NAACP and Pitts Chapel for hosting a news conference today to make the public aware of this and hope that Springfieldians will tune into the live stream on the Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church Facebook page. I also commend the Police Department and Parks Department for quick action in response.” Mayor McClure

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Pitts Chapel leadership said the symbol has been removed from the building, and they plan to share more information along with the NAACP Friday morning.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to contact SPD at 417-864-1810.