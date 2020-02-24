Springfield mayor declares day of mourning to remember Robert Spence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today was declared officially a day of mourning by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure to remember the life of a public servant and former Evangel President, Dr. Robert Spence.

He died Feb. 19 after suffering a stroke.

Today, members of the community came together to remember Spence at a memorial service held in the Spence Chapel that he helped build on Evangel’s campus.

Just two weeks ago the mayor gave Spence the key to the city.

Spence served on numerous boards and committees in Springfield.

He also served at Evangel University for 40 years and retired as president in 2014.

While there, he helped transition Evangel from working World War II barracks to the buildings currently on campus.