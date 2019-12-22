Springfield mayor announces special event for service members of Fort Leonard Wood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mayor Ken McClure announced a special event coming up on Dec. 23 for the community and service members from the Fort Leonard Wood Army Base.

Monday morning the city is inviting service members to Bass Pro Shops to host a day for all those who couldn’t go home for the holidays.

The public is invited to welcome the service members at Bass Pro around 10 in the morning.

There, the mayor will declare Dec. 23 as “Fort Leonard Wood Day” and honor various members.

After a tour of Bass Pro and Wonders of Wildlife, the members will enjoy the day at various attractions in the city provided by various non-profits in the community.

Donations are welcome to help cover the costs of hosting the service members in the city for the day.