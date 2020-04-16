Springfield Mayor among leaders who are grateful for Parson’s stay-at-home extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon have both responded to Governor Parson’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Parson announced Thursday, April 16, that the order will last until May 3.

Shortly after the Governor’s announcement, the City of Springfield and Greene County reacted with a statement, which says in part:

“Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon express gratitude to Governor Mike Parson for extending his Stay-At-Home order for the State of Missouri. The Governor has worked with local and county governments throughout the crisis, recognizing that local conditions vary widely across the state.”

On Thursday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed six new cases of of COVID-19. Health Department Director Clay Goddard says this is an example of “why we have to continue to stay the course for the immediate future.”

