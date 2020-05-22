Springfield mayor amends Phase 2 reopening order, clarifies occupancy calculations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Mayor Ken McClure amended his Road to Recovery Phase 2 emergency order that was issued May 20.

The amendment was made to clarify the occupancy calculations. Now the calculation will be based on the “entire facility’s square footage, rather than on individual rooms,” according to the City of Springfield.

This change still requires appropriate physical distancing, but the facility will have more flexibility in how they use their space.

“The amendment also sets a floor of 35 people minimum in certain categories, meaning that the allowed occupancy can be determined by using the calculation or they can allow 35 people, whichever is more,” the city said.

The example given by the city is as follows:

A 10,000 square-foot church will determine their allowed occupancy by calculating 10,000 square feet divided by 30 times .25 (83 people). This is in lieu of starting the calculation using the square footage of just the sanctuary. This change can be applied across the board to all facilities and outdoor areas identified in our order and Road to Recovery Plan.

Phase 2 begins on May 23 and lasts until June 14.