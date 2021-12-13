Springfield man who fled to Mexico will spend the rest of his life in prison for sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — David King, who tried to avoid being sentenced for multiple sex offenses in Greene County by fleeing to another country, has been sentenced and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

King was sentenced on Friday, December 10.

Authorities with the U.S Marshal-Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office located King in October. He was arrested in Reynosa, Mexico. Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest a month earlier after King failed to show up for his scheduled sentencing hearing.

King was sentenced to: